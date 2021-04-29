Coming Soon: The May 2021 Issue of AGENTatHOME Magazine
Travel Agent Apple Vacations Theresa Norton April 29, 2021
Travel advisors, look for the hot-off-the-presses May 2021 issue of AGENTatHOME magazine soon!
The cover photo features Ray Snisky and Jacqueline Marks, group president and executive vice president-trade brands, respectively, of Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV).
ALGV is experiencing skyrocketing sales due to pent-up demand and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. But the company — which includes Apple Vacations, Funjet, Travel Impressions, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations and Blue Sky Tours — also is paying tribute to its travel advisor partners.
ALGV proclaimed 2021 “The Year of the Travel Advisor” with prizes, benefits and sales assistance. And keep an eye out for the launch of the company’s “You Only Live Once” (YOLO) promotion in May.
Our other cover story looks at which tours and vacation packages are selling now. Mexico, the Caribbean and the U.S. lead the list, although some advisors report inquiries about Europe and more far-off destinations such as Africa and New Zealand.
Also in this issue is a Q&A with Steve Smotrys, who joined Seabourn in October 2020 as vice president-global sales after spending nearly two decades with Carnival Corp. sister brands. We also review the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, the Playa Hotels & Resorts property that welcomes families and couples alike.
The issue also features our regular columns, Sales Coach, by Scott Koepf, senior vice president of strategic development for Cruise Planners and the Daly Dish by Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager for CruiseOne, Dream Vacations and Cruises Inc.
And you won’t want to miss the ever-popular listing of fam trips for travel agents.
AGENTatHOME magazine is the only free publication devoted exclusively to helping leisure-selling travel agents successfully manage their at-home businesses. Qualified agents can receive a free print copy delivered to home or office, a free digital version and weekly newsletters. To subscribe to AGENTatHOME, please click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations
For more Travel Agent News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS