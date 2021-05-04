Companies Honor Travel Advisors on National Travel Advisor Day
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff May 04, 2021
The travel industry is honoring travel advisors in the month of May. May 5, 2021, is officially National Travel Advisor Day, and many companies are reaching out to travel advisors in order to express their appreciation and with special deals, rates and offers specifically for travel advisors.
Below are several companies honoring travel advisors:
American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)
ASTA is honoring travel advisors with a special event on Facebook sponsored by Sandals Resorts. The event takes place live from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.
Advisors can also take advantage of a special tool kit that provides social media images to share and celebrate with the industry, a Letter to the Editor campaign to engage with the consumer media and a grassroots advocacy portal to spread positive awareness with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Visit www.asta.org/traveladvisorday to learn more.
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating Travel Advisor Day with a special event and an exclusive rewards points offer.
“At Carnival, we know that we couldn’t do what we do without the amazing work that travel advisors provide for their clients each and every day,” said Carnival’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez. “For nearly 50 years, travel advisors have been with us every step of the way and now more than ever National Travel Advisor Day provides us with the opportunity to let our agency partners know how much they are valued and appreciated. They are true rock stars!”
Travel advisors can join Perez and Brand Ambassador John Heald for a travel advisor-themed From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE webinar on Wednesday, May 5.
Advisors can also receive 50 bonus rewards points in honor of National Travel Advisor Day if they are members of Carnival’s Loyalty Rocks! Rewards Program.
Villas of Distinction
Villas of Distinction is offering travel advisors up to $1,500 in bonus commission for National Travel & Tourism Week.
“More than ever, this past year we have enhanced our devotion to our travel advisor partners with the launch of our #WithYouToStay campaign in April 2020,” said Steve Lassman, vice president villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “We know the significant value travel advisors provide their clients and we want to reward that with added bonus commissions, rich promotions, heightened support, additional special events catered to them and more.”
Travel advisors who book their clients with Villas of Distinction from today until May 16, 2021, for travel between now and December 31, 2021, can earn a bonus commission of up to $1,500.
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Atlas is celebrating travel advisors throughout the month of May.
“Atlas sincerely appreciates travel advisors and recommends all travelers work with a travel advisor,” said Carlos. “Our new Master of Bucket-list Destinations program provides our valued travel advisor partners with important information and resources to help them market and sell Atlas’ once-in-a-lifetime experiences to clients who seek an extraordinary return-to-cruise. While we spotlight the importance of travel advisors throughout this month, Atlas appreciates travel advisors every day of the year.”
Travel Advisors automatically qualify for special FAM fares after completing the first course and can earn up to $200 bonus commission on their first new booking after completing both courses.
Avanti Destinations
Avanti is honoring travel advisors on National Travel Advisor Day and during National Travel Advisor Month.
“Our travel advisor partners have been the cornerstone of Avanti’s success since our founding in 1981,” said Paul Barry, Avanti’s chairman. “We want them to know how much we appreciate their hard work.”
Avanti announced that any advisor who becomes an Avanti Certified Expert (ACE) by May 31 this year will be eligible to go on a FAM trip to London in 2022. Participants will also earn a $25 gift card for each passenger booked through May 31, 2021, with a deposit paid by that date.
Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort
Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort is honoring travel advisors on May 5 with special all-inclusive travel agent rates of $55 per person, per night, based on stays in a luxury Tropical Garden View room. Travel advisors can also bring their families, with rates for children at 50 percent off the $55.
Reservations need to be made by May 15, 2021, for travel September 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022.
“Travel advisors are the cornerstone for selling our new resort and with interest levels on the rise for booking leisure trips it is important for travel agents to experience Serenade Punta Cana for themselves so they can confidently sell the Serenade experience to their clients,” said Aimee Tejeda, director of sales and marketing, Serenade Punta Cana Beach & Spa Resort. “We have worked with travel advisors throughout this past year to keep them up-to-date with the resort’s soft opening and amenities. We hope they can take advantage of these special rates for our fall and winter seasons so we can meet them in person at Serenade Punta Cana.”
Travel agent reservations are made by sending an email to reservations@serenade.com.do and referencing code TADAYPROMO2021. Travel advisers must include their valid identification number at the time of booking such as IATA, IATAN, CLIA and TRUE. The offer is subject to certain restrictions.
Warwick Paradise Island-Bahamas
Warwick Paradise Island-Bahamas is honoring the important work of travel advisors during May. In recognition of Travel Advisor Day on May 5, 2021, in the U.S. and Canada, the resort is offering a free night, nightly appreciation rates to stay at the adults-only, all-inclusive resort and commission incentives throughout the year.
“The events of this past year have demonstrated the importance of travel advisors as the trusted source for their clients' vacations,” said Benjamin Davis, general manager of Warwick Paradise Island–Bahamas. “Travel advisors play an instrumental role in returning clients to our resort and as a result, we support travel professionals’ efforts with year-round commissions up to 20 percent plus cash incentives per booking. We also offer the appreciation rates and free night so travel advisors can enjoy our all-inclusive experience as a vacation with loved ones,” Davis added.
Travel professionals can reserve their stay by using TAFR through the website. A valid IATA, TRUE or CLIA number is required. Travel advisor reservations have a flexible cancellation policy of 72 hours. The offer is subject to blackout dates and availability.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS