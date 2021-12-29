Last updated: 01:45 PM ET, Wed December 29 2021

Connect, Learn and Win During the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke December 29, 2021

4th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace
Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Travel professionals looking to kick off a successful 2022 won't want to miss the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition taking place on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

The beloved Asian destination reopened to quarantine free travel to visitors from dozens of countries earlier this year and is poised to be among the most popular places in 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Two travel advisors taking an online course

Travel Agent Guide To Continuing Education

Travel web page banner concept

Stories From 2021 That Prove Why You Should Work With a Travel...

Sunrise in Riviera Maya

Travel Advisors Report Strong Winter Bookings

La Coleccion Expert Program

gallery icon A Travel Advisor's Guide To Becoming a La Colección...

The live 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition is both a free and convenient virtual event for travel advisors hoping to connect directly with nearly 60 Thai partners, including top hotels and airlines.

Attendees can look forward to a live chat session with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, Mr. Yutasak Supasorn as well as an informative and entertaining webinar from the Chiang Mai Council detailing the elusive products of Northern Lanna Kingdom.

The best part, registration is free and easy. Once you complete your registration, you'll receive the event agenda in addition to a list of participants.

Attendees will have several shots at awesome prizes as well, including a $500 Amazon e-gift card, a pair of $250 gift cards, 10 $100 gift cards and a whopping 50 $20 Starbucks gift cards.

Click here to register for the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition today.

For more information on Thailand

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Two travel advisors taking an online course

Travel Agent Guide To Continuing Education

Stories From 2021 That Prove Why You Should Work With a Travel Advisor

Travel Advisors Report Strong Winter Bookings

gallery icon A Travel Advisor's Guide To Becoming a La Colección Expert

ASTA Commends Congress' Latest Efforts To Secure COVID-19 Relief for Travel Agencies

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS