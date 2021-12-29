Connect, Learn and Win During the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition
Travel professionals looking to kick off a successful 2022 won't want to miss the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition taking place on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
The beloved Asian destination reopened to quarantine free travel to visitors from dozens of countries earlier this year and is poised to be among the most popular places in 2022.
The live 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition is both a free and convenient virtual event for travel advisors hoping to connect directly with nearly 60 Thai partners, including top hotels and airlines.
Attendees can look forward to a live chat session with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, Mr. Yutasak Supasorn as well as an informative and entertaining webinar from the Chiang Mai Council detailing the elusive products of Northern Lanna Kingdom.
The best part, registration is free and easy. Once you complete your registration, you'll receive the event agenda in addition to a list of participants.
Attendees will have several shots at awesome prizes as well, including a $500 Amazon e-gift card, a pair of $250 gift cards, 10 $100 gift cards and a whopping 50 $20 Starbucks gift cards.
Click here to register for the 5th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace: Hotel Edition today.
