Conquer US River Cruising With TravelPulse's American Queen Voyages Webinar
Travel Agent American Queen Voyages Patrick Clarke May 09, 2022
River cruising is back and travel advisors looking to sell these unique vacations with confidence should be sure to register for TravelPulse's American Queen Voyages Webinar taking place Tuesday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by American Queen Voyages Director of Product Training and Onboard Sales, Barbara Davis to break down the segment as well as what separates the award-winning cruise line from the rest and share tips for boosting sales and growing your business. Click here to register now.
This week's webinar will include an overview of American Queen Voyages' exceptional fleet of authentic paddlewheel boats sailing the Mississippi River and various tributaries of Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland, and Illinois, along with the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest.
Attendees can also look forward to a review of American Queen Voyages' City Stay packages, a commissionable way to improve your clients' experiences including independent and escorted pre- and post-add-ons to Glacier National Park, Headwaters of the Mississippi, New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville and more.
The webinar will also include a review of American Queen Voyages' all-inclusive cruise components, special onboard enrichment and entertainment and travel agent support resources.
