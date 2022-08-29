Costa Cruises to Launch September Sellabration for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Costa Cruises Donald Wood August 29, 2022
Costa Cruises North America is launching a September Sellabration to honor the travel partners that helped the cruise line succeed.
Travel advisors can qualify to win giveaways worth more than $40,000 by booking their clients on a Costa cruise, and agents are encouraged to make as many bookings throughout the month of September for more chances to win cruises or gift cards.
During September, Costa will hold a weekly drawing for two quad balcony cabins that will be awarded to one advisor per week, randomly selected from deposited bookings made during the previous week. Agents can invite up to seven friends and family members on a seven-day Costa adventure departing from Barcelona, Spain; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Istanbul, Turkey; or Rome, Italy.
“These past two years have been a roller coaster for the cruise industry, and our ‘September Sellabration’ giveaways recognize the value we place on our travel advisor partners and how grateful we are for their support,” Costa vice president Scott Knutson said.
“There is no better way for agents to share their passion for travel with friends and family than by taking them on a cruise. A small group of eight is an incredible way to experience Costa,” Knutson continued.
In addition to the cabins, the September Sellabration continues with daily giveaways of $100 American Express gift cards. Travel partners can also attend a new series of Costa sales webinars in September, October and November to enhance their brand knowledge.
In June, the Costa Toscana was officially christened in Barcelona, Spain. The 165,00-ton ship holds approximately 6,500 guests and is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). The cruise line celebrated the float-out in Finland in January 2021, and the new ship departed on its inaugural voyage in March from Savona, Italy, with the theme of “The Art of Living the Sea.”
