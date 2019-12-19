Cruise Bookings Continue to Bring Success for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff December 19, 2019
The American Society of Travel Advisors’ (ASTA) annual "How America Travels" Study” is out and offered a number of different insights, particularly into the cruise industry, which is a driving force for sales for many travel advisors.
In fact, ASTA’s survey revealed that one-third (33.6 percent) of advisors’ annual sales are attributed to cruises, more than any other source. And for those who book cruises at least several times per week, cruises represent 44 percent of sales. That is compared to advisors who book cruises less than once a week who report that cruise sales make up 26 percent of sales.
Nearly half of advisors (49 percent) reported booking cruises at least once per week or more. However, nearly as many (42 percent) book a cruise less than once a week.
Just 11 percent book cruises daily but 18 percent of travel advisors said that they book cruises several times per week, and 20 percent book cruises once or twice per week. Only 9 percent of travel advisors reported that they never book cruises.
Cruise lines that provide the best value for clients are feeling the love from travel advisors. Ninety-six percent say that “best value/experience for clients” is key to their cruise line satisfaction.
Ninety-five percent also appreciate great sales support teams for issue resolution.
Helpful business development managers and competitive commission structures are important to 87 percent of travel agents. Eighty-one percent said that brand recognition/easy to sell and booking tools and technology were important to cruise line satisfaction as well as were training programs, fam trips and ship inspections.
When it comes to training, travel advisors were most motivated by client requests and diverse training formats.
Owners and executives also say the most motivating factor is “frequent business development manager interaction from cruise lines.
One of the most important factors when it comes to what cruise line travel advisors recommend, a client’s budget was one of the top factors, cited by 93 percent of advisors. Ninety-three percent also said client preference was also at the top of the list.
Eighty-seven percent noted that available promotions at the time of booking were another major factor. An existing business relationship with the brand was a factor for 84 percent and familiarity with a brand was a factor for 83 percent and 82 percent said a personal sailing experience was a factor as well.
Convenient homeports, commissions and ease of use of the cruise line were also among the top determining factors for booking for travel advisors.
The survey found that traditional methods of marketing, such as emails and phone calls are seen as more effective than social media but also that 61 percent of travel advisors between the ages of 18 and 54 feel Facebook is effective compared to 36 percent of those ages 65 and up.
Interestingly, when asked “How do you market cruises to customers who have never cruised before?” the top three answers were all based on person-to-person communication and included word of mouth, one-on-one conversations and sharing personal experiences.
“I explain the benefits of cruising-all the food, all the beverages, the entertainment, and the room-while moving from port to port, a true floating all-inclusive resort,” noted one respondent. “Cruise lines also offer much more than AI, such as the entertainment, which you won't find at any AI resort, and the much more vast availability of excursions, plus a cruise ship can change venues while an AI resort can't.”
Another advisor noted the advantages of giving detailed descriptions.
“We get a lot of referrals for first-time cruisers. These referrals come from past cruisers. We're very detailed in what they expect on each cruise line, especially when it comes to cost and destinations.”
Travel advisors also found email, newsletters, direct mail, Facebook/social media, brochures/flyers and networking/trade shows to be effective.
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS