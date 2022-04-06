Last updated: 11:08 AM ET, Wed April 06 2022

Cruise Planners Announces “VacatiON” Campaign and an All-Inclusive Resort Giveaway

Travel Agent Cruise Planners Lacey Pfalz April 06, 2022

Sandos Playacar
PHOTO: Aerial view of Sandos Playacar. (photo via Sandos Hotels & Resorts)

Cruise Planners, an American Express representative, has launched a new resort vacation giveaway now through May 4th in honor of Travel Agent Appreciation Day, called VacatiON!

Travel advisors and others can enter the sweepstakes here and fill out the “Where 2 Next” survey, which asks advisors what the next destination trends are. One grand prize winner, chosen randomly, will win a three-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Sandos Playacar Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Agents and others can win via social media, too. On their local Cruise Planners Travel Advisors Instagram or Facebook pages, agents will be automatically entered when they like, follow, tag or share the VacatiON! posts.

Other non-grand prize winners can receive weekly prizes that consist of items emblazoned with the Cruise Planners logo.

The “Where 2 Next” survey was created with the Cruise Planners’ Where2Next Virtual Event Series that launched back in 2021 to help clients discover new destinations virtually; it’s still free to participate for any travel advisor.

To enter the sweepstakes, please click here.

