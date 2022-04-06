Cruise Planners Announces “VacatiON” Campaign and an All-Inclusive Resort Giveaway
Travel Agent Cruise Planners Lacey Pfalz April 06, 2022
Cruise Planners, an American Express representative, has launched a new resort vacation giveaway now through May 4th in honor of Travel Agent Appreciation Day, called VacatiON!
Travel advisors and others can enter the sweepstakes here and fill out the “Where 2 Next” survey, which asks advisors what the next destination trends are. One grand prize winner, chosen randomly, will win a three-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Sandos Playacar Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Agents and others can win via social media, too. On their local Cruise Planners Travel Advisors Instagram or Facebook pages, agents will be automatically entered when they like, follow, tag or share the VacatiON! posts.
Other non-grand prize winners can receive weekly prizes that consist of items emblazoned with the Cruise Planners logo.
The “Where 2 Next” survey was created with the Cruise Planners’ Where2Next Virtual Event Series that launched back in 2021 to help clients discover new destinations virtually; it’s still free to participate for any travel advisor.
To enter the sweepstakes, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS