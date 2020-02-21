Cruise Planners Enhances Executive Team
Cruise Planners has enhanced its executive team in order to raise the bar on ways in which it helps its roster of travel advisors grow their businesses.
“To ensure that we are always providing the best support for our growing network of travel advisors, we also need to grow our home office support team and create an internal structure that poises us for continued growth and industry-leading success,” said Michelle Fee, CEO of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative.
Scott Koepf is being promoted to senior vice president of strategic development. He will continue to lead Cruise Planners’ training and events teams and was responsible for the relaunch of Cruise Planners six-day STAR University training program for new franchise owners. Koepf, a 35-year industry veteran, formerly held executive positions at Avoya Travel.
Theresa Scalzitti is moving from her position as senior vice president of sales and marketing to chief sales officer, where she will continue to oversee the company’s retail sales and marketing, franchise development marketing, business development, groups, American Express Travel programs, business intelligence and special programs. She joined the Cruise Planners team in 2016, following a 21-year career with Royal Caribbean International.
New to the Cruise Planners team is Ana Parodi, 30-year cruise industry veteran who will serve as vice president of sales & marketing. Parodi, who will report to Scalzitti, will oversee Cruise Planners’ marketing, sales, business development, groups and special programs.
Phill Guerra, a 10-year Cruise Planners veteran, has been promoted to the position of vice president of technology. He will continue to report to Chief Information Officer Brian Shultz.
“Cruise Planners has the most experienced executive team in the industry. Our focus is to always provide the best tools, marketing, support and training to our network of travel advisors,” said Cruise Planners Co-Owner and COO Vicky Garcia. “By enhancing our executive team, we are now even better prepared to continue to innovate and provide industry-leading programs.”
