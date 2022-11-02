Cruise Planners to Offer Clients Trips to Space
Travel Agent Cruise Planners Donald Wood November 02, 2022
Cruise Planners announced a new partnership with Space Perspective to offer clients trips to space.
The travel agency franchise network revealed it had reserved two full capsules scheduled to fly in 2025 and 2027 on Spaceship Neptune. The spacecraft was designed to be “the most accessible, most sustainable and safest” in the industry.
“Cruise Planners has always been a pioneer and at the forefront of innovation in the travel industry,” CEO Michelle Fee said. “We are excited for our advisors to be able to offer such a unique experience to their clients that pushes all boundaries of travel as we know it.”
Eight passengers and their pilot will be transported on a six-hour journey on the pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon. With the balloon attached for the entirety of the flight, travelers will ascend steadily at 12 miles per hour, making the experience accessible for anyone who can fly with a commercial airline.
The Space Lounge’s interior layout was designed to maximize comfort and enhance the astronaut experience, including access to the telescope and interactive screens, a bar, the largest windows ever flown to space, high-speed Wi-Fi and more.
“Space Perspective is changing the face of space travel,” Global Sales-Trade Partnerships Head Edyta Teper said. “We are delighted that Cruise Planners is one of the early pioneers to present this exciting and life changing experience to their clients.”
Cruise Planners recently hosted the first seminar to train advisors on this unique experience so they can help answer any questions from clients.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Cruise Planners
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS