Last updated: 11:42 AM ET, Wed November 02 2022

Cruise Planners to Offer Clients Trips to Space

Travel Agent Cruise Planners Donald Wood November 02, 2022

Cruise Planners reserved two full capsules scheduled to fly in 2025 and 2027 on Spaceship Neptune.
Cruise Planners reserved two full capsules scheduled to fly in 2025 and 2027 on Spaceship Neptune. (photo via Cruise Planners Media)

Cruise Planners announced a new partnership with Space Perspective to offer clients trips to space.

The travel agency franchise network revealed it had reserved two full capsules scheduled to fly in 2025 and 2027 on Spaceship Neptune. The spacecraft was designed to be “the most accessible, most sustainable and safest” in the industry.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Machupicchu, una de las siete maravillas del mundo, recibió más de un millón de turistas en 2019.

Best Tours for Visually Impaired Travelers in Latin America

5G wireless rollout

Government Agencies Discussing Aviation Industry’s 5G...

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Closing Multiple Attractions

Thanksgiving celebration traditional dinner.

Thanksgiving Travel Spending and Timing Trends

“Cruise Planners has always been a pioneer and at the forefront of innovation in the travel industry,” CEO Michelle Fee said. “We are excited for our advisors to be able to offer such a unique experience to their clients that pushes all boundaries of travel as we know it.”

Eight passengers and their pilot will be transported on a six-hour journey on the pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon. With the balloon attached for the entirety of the flight, travelers will ascend steadily at 12 miles per hour, making the experience accessible for anyone who can fly with a commercial airline.

The Space Lounge’s interior layout was designed to maximize comfort and enhance the astronaut experience, including access to the telescope and interactive screens, a bar, the largest windows ever flown to space, high-speed Wi-Fi and more.

“Space Perspective is changing the face of space travel,” Global Sales-Trade Partnerships Head Edyta Teper said. “We are delighted that Cruise Planners is one of the early pioneers to present this exciting and life changing experience to their clients.”

Cruise Planners recently hosted the first seminar to train advisors on this unique experience so they can help answer any questions from clients.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Cruise Planners

For more Travel Agent News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line To Pay Travel Advisors Commission on Non...

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ker & Downey Africa North America DMC Merges with Grand Africa Safaris

The Importance of Travel Education and Training

Travel + Leisure Launches New Travel Advisor Booking Platform

PONANT and Paul Gauguin Cruises Giving Back to Travel Advisors

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS