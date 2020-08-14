Last updated: 02:16 PM ET, Fri August 14 2020

Crystal Launches CruiseBuilder Video Tutorials for Travel Partners

Travel Agent Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton August 14, 2020

Crystal Clear Choices
PHOTO: Crystal Serenity. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

Crystal has rolled out a series of training videos on how to use the features of CruiseBuilder, its online booking engine.

Topics of these videos – each is less than one minute long – include “How to Check Availability,” “How to Check Pricing” and “How to Make a Fast Quote” with the aim of showing the simplicity of the booking process for travel advisors. Additional videos will be added moving forward.

The first four tutorials can be found in Crystal’s Partner Resource Center (PRC) under Tips & Features in the Training Tools section of the site.

“Our partners continually express their appreciation for the efficiency and ease of CruiseBuilder and these videos are an added layer of information to help ensure the system is approachable for everyone,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “We strive to take any guesswork out of the process so travel advisors can focus on providing the best service to their clients, which is the ultimate goal for all of us.”

Crystal’s CruiseBuilder platform and all the resources in the PRC are available 24/7. Recent updates include new booking search options and a canceled reservations view.

Roig will host an Insider Insights webinar for travel advisors at 1 p.m. ET Aug. 20. Crystal’s Director of Digital Marketing Julie Freedman will provide CruiseBuilder training to support travel advisors. Advisors can sign up for the webinar via the PRC portal and this link.

