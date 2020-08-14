Crystal Launches CruiseBuilder Video Tutorials for Travel Partners
Travel Agent Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton August 14, 2020
Crystal has rolled out a series of training videos on how to use the features of CruiseBuilder, its online booking engine.
Topics of these videos – each is less than one minute long – include “How to Check Availability,” “How to Check Pricing” and “How to Make a Fast Quote” with the aim of showing the simplicity of the booking process for travel advisors. Additional videos will be added moving forward.
Virtuoso Wraps Up First Virtual Travel WeekHost Agency & Consortia
Cruise Planners Launches Where2Next Virtual Travel SeriesHost Agency & Consortia
Travel Advisors on Lessons Learned From the PandemicTravel Agent
What Cruise-Selling Travel Advisors Can Do Right NowCruise Line & Cruise Ship
The first four tutorials can be found in Crystal’s Partner Resource Center (PRC) under Tips & Features in the Training Tools section of the site.
“Our partners continually express their appreciation for the efficiency and ease of CruiseBuilder and these videos are an added layer of information to help ensure the system is approachable for everyone,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “We strive to take any guesswork out of the process so travel advisors can focus on providing the best service to their clients, which is the ultimate goal for all of us.”
Crystal’s CruiseBuilder platform and all the resources in the PRC are available 24/7. Recent updates include new booking search options and a canceled reservations view.
Roig will host an Insider Insights webinar for travel advisors at 1 p.m. ET Aug. 20. Crystal’s Director of Digital Marketing Julie Freedman will provide CruiseBuilder training to support travel advisors. Advisors can sign up for the webinar via the PRC portal and this link.
For more information on Crystal Cruises
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS