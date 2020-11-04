Discover the Keys to Travel's Recovery at the 2020 Phocuswright Conference
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke November 04, 2020
2020 has been a tumultuous year for the travel and tourism industry, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions and requiring travel professionals to chart a path to recovery from their home offices.
In this new normal, the Phocuswright Conference Online 2020 will look to prioritize safety without sacrificing any of the insights, connections and benefits attendees have come to love.
The conference will return November 11-12 and 17-19 with a timely theme, To the Brink and Back, which will confront today's unprecedented challenges and reveal how businesses can adapt to ensure their survival into 2021 and beyond.
Starting from $299, attending travel professionals can look forward to highly-targeted, deep networking and real exchange; thoughtful live sessions designed to spark interaction; first-to-market research and content and increased flexibility as the conference will run five days this year, providing attendees additional time to making meaningful connections without being forced to miss out on live content.
Highlights of this year's event include a Diversity in Leadership Program featuring an Executive Interview with Ginny Clarke, Director, Leadership Staffing, Google and a panel discussion moderated by Global Sales & Marketing Executive Danella Ri'chard; Young Leaders and Innovation Summits; a Future-Proof Think Thank featuring 15-20 leaders from various industry sectors; off-record roundtable discussions; keynote presentations and educational breakout sessions.
Meanwhile, notable speakers this year will include Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain, TripAdvisor CEO Steve Kaufer, IBM Senior Vice President, Digital Sales and Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Peluso, Facebook Inc. Head of Industry, Travel, Colleen Coulter and Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel, among others.
"The Phocuswright Conference is the most important travel event for me and our management team. If I could choose one single conference to attend during the year, it would be Phocuswright," said Oliver Dlouhy, founder and CEO of online travel agency Kiwi.com.
