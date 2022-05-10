Last updated: 03:33 PM ET, Tue May 10 2022

Disney's Message To Travel Advisors Right Now

Travel Agent Eric Bowman May 10, 2022

Disney Destinations Update From SVP Javier Moreno

Walt Disney World continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.

We recently caught up with Javier Moreno, Senior Vice President of Sales, Services & Events for Disney Destinations.

In the video, Moreno discusses what travel advisors need to know about Disney right now, from what's new at the theme parks and the continued growth of Disney Destinations.

Additionally, Moreno shares his advice for all travel advisors selling Disney vacations.

For more Travel Agent News

More by Eric Bowman

Eric Bowman
American Queen Voyages, Ocean Navigator, cruise ship

Conquer US River Cruising With TravelPulse's American...

American Queen Voyages

Appreciating Travel Advisors

Internova Pays Tribute to Agents on Global Travel Advisor Day

gallery icon Companies Honor Travel Advisors With Incentives for National Travel Advisor Month

Top Travel Advisors Party Like Rockstars at 2022 AIC Showstopper Awards

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS