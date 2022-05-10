Disney's Message To Travel Advisors Right Now
Travel Agent Eric Bowman May 10, 2022
Walt Disney World continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.
We recently caught up with Javier Moreno, Senior Vice President of Sales, Services & Events for Disney Destinations.
In the video, Moreno discusses what travel advisors need to know about Disney right now, from what's new at the theme parks and the continued growth of Disney Destinations.
Additionally, Moreno shares his advice for all travel advisors selling Disney vacations.
