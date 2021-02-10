Emerald and Scenic Cruises Offers Travel Advisors A Free Cruise
Travel Agent Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Lacey Pfalz February 10, 2021
Travel advisors can now earn a free Emerald Waterways or Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours cruise when they book three Emerald or Scenic cruises.
Between February 1 and March 31, 2021, travel advisors who sell three new 2022 Rhine, Main, Danube or French river cruises on the same brand, either Emerald or Scenic, will receive a free river cruise for two.
Travel advisors must submit their qualified bookings to Sales.Support@scenicusa.com by April 15, 2021. The bookings are only eligible if they have been paid in full. The free cruise must be used by December 15, 2021. The free cruise is redeemable for eight-day river cruises in a Category E stateroom.
“We are always looking to expand the knowledge base of our trusted travel partners while keeping it as simple as possible,” offered Ann Chamberlin, VP Sales USA – Scenic/Emerald Cruises. “This offer makes it easy for advisors to be able to experience one of our amazing river cruises and then be able to speak to their clients with authenticity and first-hand knowledge upon their return. Keep in mind, this offer coincides with our strong WAVE Season offers of up to 10% fare savings and free or reduced airfare – making it a win-win for them and their clients."
Please go to ScenicUsa.com or EmeraldWaterways.com for more information about the offers.
For more information on Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Waterways, Europe
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
ASTA Continues to Fight for Travel Advisors and Calls for...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS