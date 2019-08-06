Erik Magnuson To Spearhead New Air Distribution Initiative at CWT
Travel Agent August 06, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The position will amp up work on IATA’s New Distribution Capability (‘NDC’) program. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
CWT announced the appointment of Erik Magnuson to further develop CWT’s existing private channel distribution agreements, airline engagements around the world, and strong working relationships with GDSs on their specialist programs. He takes up the newly created position of VP Air Distribution Capabilities with immediate effect.
“Air distribution continues to change at a dramatic pace, and not just with the introduction of IATA’s New Distribution Capability (‘NDC’) program, so we are looking to solve for future complexity, now,” said Patrick Andersen, CWT’s Chief Strategy & Commerce Officer, to whom Erik Magnuson will report.
“Erik’s role is specifically designed to maintain our competitive edge in this area, by building and leading a dedicated CWT team to deliver and support innovation and development in the future distribution of airfares and content to our customers’ travelers.”
Immediately prior to his appointment, Erik was Senior Director Revenue Management, where he focused on growing CWT’s airfares offer. He joined Carlson in 2006 working in the USA and Europe for Rezidor Hotel Group, Carlson Companies and Radisson Hotel Group (then known as Carlson Hotels Worldwide). He holds an MBA from the Opus College of Business, University of St Thomas, and a BSB from the Curtis L. Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota.
CWT will provide regular updates on its air distribution services, the next being at the end of September 2019.
SOURCE: CWT press release.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS