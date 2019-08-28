Exclusive Travel Agent/Partner Offer from onefinestay for Sydney Travel
Travel Agent Mackenzie Cullen August 28, 2019
onefinestay is a top choice for guests looking to stay in a private home for their next vacation, offering them access to a hand-picked portfolio of the finest homes around the world, with personalized service throughout their travel experience from the brand’s team of hospitality professionals.
onefinestay’s City and Villa Collections feature an array of homes in top cities and vacation destinations and are perfect for multi-gen travel - from townhouses in New York City and London to spacious vacation villas in Turks & Caicos and Maui. Each home is vetted by the brand to ensure top quality homes across its collections; only 1 in 10 homes make the cut.
Recently, the brand has announced an exclusive travel agent booking incentive for the Sydney market.
From September 1 to October 31, travel agents will receive an additional 5 percent commission when they book a client in a onefinestay home in Sydney, Australia. The exclusive incentive is valid on any City Collection home in Sydney for unrestricted travel dates (within or outside of the booking period). The selection of homes includes:
The onefinestay team professionally manages each reservation, providing a level of personal service unmatched in the private home rental industry, allowing guests to have a memorable vacation tailored to their desires. Highlights of the onefinestay experience include:
- Handpicked Collection of Homes: All of onefinestay homes are pre-vetted to ensure quality across the brand’s City and Villa collections, providing families with access to an impressive collection of homes in destinations including New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more.
- Stress-free Home Search: A friendly onefinestay travel advisor supports guests in selecting the perfect home in their respective destination.
- Professionally Prepared Homes: Homes are professionally cleaned and beautifully prepared before a stay. City Collection homes are also outfitted with fresh linens (bedding, towels, etc.), and local amenity kits. If a family needs a baby-travel pack, that can also be arranged to be at the home upon their arrival.
- 24/7 Support: All guests have 24/7 support during their stay. In City Collection homes each stay begins with a welcome from a onefinestay Meet & Greeter and includes access to the brand’s local Service team who can assist with any day-to-day needs – from airport transfers, groceries/stocking kitchen, to babysitting service. Guests booking a getaway to a Villa Collection home will receive a dedicated destination expert to support in customizing their vacation, along with a local contact who will greet them and provide any support during their stay.
