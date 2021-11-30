Exodus Travels Launches New Agent Loyalty Program
November 30, 2021
Adventure tour company Exodus Travels has announced a new loyalty initiative, The Exodus Agent Collective, including a “welcome back bonus” for travel agent partners.
Membership in The Exodus Agent Collective grants travel advisors special access to benefits – the more trips an agent books, the more benefits they’ll have access to.
After the first client booking, agents will join the Exodus Agent Collective as a "Globetrotter" and receive:
- A discount of 50% for themselves and 30% off for one companion on Exodus’ small group adventures to 100+ countries around the world.
- 15% discount for themselves and one companion on Exodus’ self-guided tours across Europe.
- Priority access to Exodus events, exclusive sales contests, incentives, and more.
For those agents who want to aim higher, after their 30th client booking, they’ll be upgraded to "Pioneer" level membership. Pioneers receive all the same benefits as Globetrotters, plus these additional benefits:
- A discount of 70% for themselves and 30% off for one companion on Exodus’ small group adventures to 100+ countries around the world.
- Priority access to FAM trips.
- A discretionary discount voucher for 10% off once a year to apply against any client booking, to help with those "tricky-to-close" bookings.
- Once a year, Exodus will make a donation in your name to the Exodus Foundation Project of your choice.
“Travel agents are a crucial part of the Exodus Travels family, and now more than ever we want to show how much we appreciate them,” says Sasha Andrews, Director of Industry Sales.
“The past two years have been an incredibly difficult time for the entire industry, and from the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our loyal agent partners who have been there with us throughout the pandemic and beyond. We are thrilled to introduce this new loyalty initiative to celebrate our loyal travel agents and our shared love of adventure travel."
Exodus Travels offers more than 600 small group and self-guided tours in over 100 countries. Categories include cultural, walking and trekking, responsible wildlife and cycling tours.
