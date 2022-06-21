Expedia Expands TAAP to New Markets; Adds New Incentives
Travel Agent June 21, 2022
Expedia Group announced new initiatives and incentives designed to help travel advisors benefit from pent-up demand in the coming months, including an expansion of the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) to new markets, special promotions to drive more bookings, and increased advisor compensations on Premium Plus properties.
"Advisors play a critical role in the global travel ecosystem and we are committed to helping them deliver world-class experiences to the travelers they serve,” said Expedia Group’s TAAP Director, Travel Agent Distribution Phoebe Bush. “In fact, more than 35,000 agencies count on us to fulfill their bookings. We are thrilled to offer our advisors competitive incentives and easy access to our travel offerings to help them maximize their revenue opportunities and meet the needs of travelers in what is expected to be the busiest travel season in years.”
According to Expedia Group research, more than three-quarters (76%) of people plan to travel in the next year and will take three trips on average. To help travel advisors in more markets take advantage of this pent-up demand, Expedia Group is expanding Expedia TAAP to additional markets in the Caribbean, Europe, Latin American, and the Middle East. This expansion adds 53 new markets to Expedia TAAP. All Expedia TAAP advisors benefit from Expedia Group’s innovative technology and broad travel offerings, including hotels, vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, cruises, and activities.
Expedia TAAP advisors have access to a range of Expedia Group technology and tools, including a Virtual Agent that allows advisors to self-serve and find answers to common questions, quickly search for information, or modify bookings, at a time of their choice. Additionally, advisors in the US and Canada now have access to Live Agent Chat, where experienced agents are available to answer detailed questions and help with decision-making. Live Agent Chat will become available in additional markets in the coming months.
Expedia TAAP Unveils New Summer Sale and Premium Plus Property Compensation Increases
Expedia Group also revealed new incentives and promotions to help advisors maximize their potential earnings in the busy travel months. Under the Summer Sale, Expedia TAAP advisors in Canada can offer travelers 15% or more in savings on thousands of hotels worldwide for bookings made between July 4 – August 7, 2022.
Additionally, advisors in Canada, Europe, Mexico, UK, and US will receive an additional compensation boost for bookings on Premium Plus properties, a selection of properties where advisors can already earn the most compensation. The offer is valid on bookings made through Expedia TAAP between June 20 – July 3, 2022
