Expedia Group Launches Expedia TAAP Rewards Program
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz July 21, 2022
Expedia Group is now offering U.S.-based members of its Travel Agent Affiliate Program, Expedia TAAP, the opportunity to earn rewards by booking through the system and redeeming them for their choice of gift cards.
Travel advisors will earn reward points on eligible bookings without a minimum spending requirement.
Rewards are earned for every dollar spent on accommodations, available for redemption one week after the completion of the trip. They’ll be able to track their points, redeem their earned points for gift cards and earn greater rewards through promotions.
"TAAP is a program full of constant innovation and exciting opportunities that are designed to help advisors offer once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences to their clients,” said Expedia Group’s TAAP Director Phoebe Bush. “Advisors are an integral part of the travel industry ecosystem. We hope that our TAAP exclusive incentives and rewards for US travel agents will help advisors maximize their revenue and enjoy some extra perks for their hard work.”
The Expedia TAAP offers advisors the ability to book over one million properties, 200,000 activities, 175 car rentals and 500 airlines under a single booking platform.
