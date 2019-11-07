Flight Centre Announces Travel Insurance Partnership With Allianz
Travel Agent November 07, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Flight Centre Travel Group U.S. customers will have access to Allianz Global Assistance products. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Flight Centre Travel Group and Allianz Global Assistance have announced an exclusive partnership to deliver travel protection and 24/7 emergency travel assistance to Flight Centre’s Canadian and U.S. travelers.
As one of the world’s largest travel companies, Flight Centre is dedicated to providing exceptional experiences and caring service to its traveling clients.
Allianz Global Assistance is a leading global provider of travel insurance and assistance solutions, trusted by more than 200 million people around the world with eight million customers in Canada and 40 million customers in the U.S. annually.
Flight Centre Travel Group U.S. customers will have access to Allianz Global Assistance products on December 1, 2019, while Canadian customers will gain access on January 1, 2020.
The new partnership gives Flight Centre Travel Group’s advisors the ability to enhance their travel insurance knowledge and expertise through Allianz Global Assistance’s innovative training programs and dedicated sales support.
Flight Centre Travel Group will also benefit from knowing their clients’ journeys will be accompanied by a trusted leader in the travel insurance space.
Allianz Global Assistance has offices in 44 countries, offering clients access to a worldwide network of nearly 70,000 medical facilities
“We’re pleased to partner with Allianz Global Assistance in order to provide our customers in the U.S. and Canada with Allianz’s industry-leading travel protection products and services,” said Emma Jupp, Executive Vice President of Product for the Americas at Flight Centre Travel Group. “We are dedicated to offering our customers the best possible travel experience and Allianz shares our focus on outstanding products and customer service.”
Allianz Global Assistance works to exceed the expectations of both clients and partners alike by offering competitively-priced travel protection products, supported by 24/7/365 emergency medical and travel assistance services.
Flight Centre Travel Group customers in both the U.S. and Canada will have access to Allianz Global Assistance’s free mobile app, which includes several useful travel assistance tools, including a GPS locator to find accredited hospitals from within the Allianz network, a handy medical dictionary and translator for popular first aid terms in over 15 languages, as well as local emergency services (911) numbers for over 195 destinations worldwide.
“We appreciate the opportunity to put our outstanding technology, products and customer service to work for Flight Centre and their many valued customers,” said Mike Nelson, CEO of Global Travel Insurance at Allianz Partners. “We look forward to providing Flight Centre customers with both financial protection and peace of mind while they explore the world.”
“Having a like-minded partner with shared values in Flight Centre opens up a world of opportunity to create truly great experiences for our mutual clients. We look forward to working with Flight Centre’s advisors to provide their clients with responsive, caring assistance and comforting reassurance during travel emergencies so they can continue exploring the world with confidence,” said Chris Van Kooten, CEO of Allianz Global Assistance Canada.
SOURCE: Flight Centre Travel Group press release.
