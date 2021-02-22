FROSCH Introduces All-Inclusive Private Jet Program
February 22, 2021
FROSCH unveiled Mexico by Private Jet – Priceless Journeys, an all-inclusive program that will transport travelers to the agency’s portfolio of luxury hotels and villas in the Yucatan Peninsula.
A seven-night package features rates of approximately $9,000 per person, including jet charter; accommodations at such places as Hacienda Petac, a 17th-century estate in Merida; on-call transportation; all meals and drinks; activities; and spa treatments.
“Flying privately is the epitome of luxury travel,” said Ben Gritzewsky, a FROSCH senior independent travel advisor based in Merida, who is responsible for developing the program. “For the traveler, these journeys are pampering, while eye-opening and enriching,” he said. “But another aim of ours is to directly benefit local communities and causes, which need our support now more than ever. The benefits for everyone involved are priceless.”
FROSCH noted that the Yucatan Peninsula is ideally suited for private jet journeys due to its close proximity to U.S. markets, adding that Merida is closer to Houston than El Paso, Texas.
“Short flights and the strength of the dollar make these ultra-luxury experiences in the Yucatan affordable,” FROSCH said.
Going forward, the program will be expanded to the central highlands of El Bajio, including San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato, among other destinations. “There are infinite possibilities,” Gritzewsky said.
“Our goal is to continue to be a leader and an innovator in the travel sector,” said FROSCH President and CEO Bryan Leibman. “I am excited about reaching new milestones as we embark on this next stage of our journey together.”
