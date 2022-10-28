Germany at Your Fingertips

Last updated: 05:47 PM ET, Fri October 28 2022

Image of Dresden, Germany during twilight blue hour. (photo via RudyBalasko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Destination Germany is a new resource guide for travel advisors.

The guide puts everything travel advisors need to sell travel to Germany right at their fingertips, including valuable contact information for the German National Tourist Board and easy access to resources.

The guide also contains the basics of travel in Germany as well as useful information such as how to use Germany's Alexa Skill and where to find information on educational seminars and maps of the country.

Germany provides travel advisors with access to an image database and information on how to access it that can be found in the Resource Guide. In addition, there is information on the country's new travel trade microsite is also available and the guide shares information about the site and how travel advisors can best take advantage of it.

Travel advisors can also use the guide to share useful facts about Germany, including emergency phone numbers, information on the currency and how to take advantage of tax-free shopping.

The Destination Germany guide also contains useful articles on various subjects of interest to travelers and travel advisors. One story focuses on the city of Dresden, providing a three-day itinerary.

Another story, "Germany for Everyone, for All Reasons, discusses barrier-free travel, meetings and conventions, sustainable travel, multigenerational travel and more.

Christmas Market in Hamburg, Germany
Germany, a wonderful destination for all seasons, is particularly thrilling at Christmastime, and the guide showcases Kathe Wolfhart, which brings Christmas alive in the country all year round.

The guide covers more topics, including how to get in touch with German culture and nature, green travel in the country, what to do in various regions, an events guide and more.

Find out more about Germany and read the guide here.

