Get Your Hands on the 2021 Little Black Book
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff August 02, 2021
The 2021 Little Black Book is almost here, and it is more important than ever.
Right now, travel advisors are looking for new opportunities, and The Little Black Book is an ideal resource that all agents can utilize and reference when looking to see the benefits and features of consortia and host agencies.
The Little Black Book is an indispensable resource, providing travel advisors with insightful information and specific advice from industry leaders. It includes consortium listings, agency group listings, host agency listings and spotlights with in-depth content on how advisors can improve and advance their travel industry careers.
This year's Little Black Book has the added benefit of bonus distribution at several key travel agent trade shows taking place throughout the year. These events provide extensive reach and visibility, enhancing a resource that travel advisors will already utilize and refer to year-round.
The Little Black Book is available in both print and digital versions. Print publications are distributed via AGENTatHOME Magazine, and the digital version will be promoted to our entire database of over 96,000 agents for one full year.
Contact sales for more information: dltamsales@ntmllc.com; 914 447-2693
