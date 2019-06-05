GOGO Vacations' Bonus Commissions, Extra Savings Win-Win for Travel Agents and Customers
WHY IT RATES: Agents can earn up to 21 percent commission on all transactions while select properties in the Caribbean and Mexico are offering extra savings for customers.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
GOGO Vacations, a leading U.S. travel wholesaler, continues to enhance the customer experience while bolstering agency earning potential with its month-long Bonus Commission offer.
Now through June 30, partner travel agents can earn a 5 percent bonus commission, with the potential to earn up to 21 percent on all transactions. To help boost sales, select properties throughout the Caribbean and Mexico are offering extra savings for customers.
This initiative is the next step in a series of moves to elevate GOGO’s position as a key player in the wholesale travel industry. Earlier this Spring, the company announced its new suite of trip cancellation waivers, TripSecure. Starting at $69, TripSecure is the only product that allows a cancel for any reason (“CFAR”) waiver to be sold separately or combined with a ticket now, pay later program.
Simultaneously, the company proudly launched its Air-Only Group Sales division, a unique service that fills a hole and maximizes efficiencies for travel agents, by handling all contract negotiations from start to finish. Earlier this year, GOGO created a team of cruise specialists, to support the expansion of the brand’s cruise line offerings, providing customers with a seamless and personalized cruise booking experience.
“Each new program and service that we’re introducing is designed to satisfy a specific need for our partner agents,” said John Van den Heuvel, President of GOGO Vacations. “We’re committed to providing our partners a comprehensive solution for all aspects of their business while maximizing their earning potential and making us the go-to partner resource. GOGO has always been a trusted name in the wholesale travel sector. We will continue to expand our service offerings and create new opportunities for agents to grow their business while challenging the status quo and raising industry standards.”
Major programs and technology offerings from the company are expected to be rolled out later in 2019 and early 2020. In the interim, agents interested in learning more about the June Bonus Commissions offer, terms and conditions, or participating properties, can visit: gogowwv.com/bonus-comms.
SOURCE: GOGO Vacations press release
