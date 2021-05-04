Graduate and Win With the New and Improved Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 04, 2021
Travel Agent Academy has helped hundreds of thousands of travel advisors boost sales and grow their business while at the same time assisting numerous travel suppliers with impressive marketing reach and access to an informative database of course graduates.
In 2021, the platform is better than ever with dozens of specialty courses featuring award-winning content that not only educates but motivates advisors to sell. A new reporting dashboard also gives participating suppliers more insight and access to important details that they can share with their stakeholders.
What's more, travel advisors have added incentives to enroll and graduate this spring as they'll have multiple opportunities to win awesome rewards and prizes. For example, Graduates of the Tampa Bay Specialist Program can win a gift basket full of Tampa Bay's unique items worth more than $100 while Aruba Certified Expert Program graduates will be entered to win a $100 gift card. Graduates from the Malta Specialist Program can also be entered to win a $100 gift card.
Atlantis Ambassador Program and Jamaica Travel Specialist Program graduates can also get rewarded. The former opens up access to a points-based travel agent loyalty program that features rewards such as gift cards, VIP site inspections and even complimentary room nights while the latter opens the door to One Love Rewards and a monthly award of $300 to the top-booking Jamaica advisor.
Travel Agent Academy continues to evolve, however, as evidenced by the recent launch of a new reporting dashboard tool allowing users to access their reporting 24/7, filter data by any time period—including year-over-year or month-over-month analysis of historical data—pull their complete database of travel advisors, filter and export and download professional-looking reports with totals to share with their stakeholders.
Suppliers can stay up to date on course performance and access summary grids making it easy to find travel advisors' sales volume, accreditation and consortia information, among other important details.
Visit TravelAgentAcademy.com to learn more and enroll today or contact DLTAMSales@ntmllc.com for more information.
Sponsored Content
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS