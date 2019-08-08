Hahn Air Growing in Size and Stature
Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli August 08, 2019
Don’t let the name fool you.
Sure, Hahn Air flies. It’s a very modest fleet of small planes that offer executive concierge and charter flights. More on that in a moment.
But as the German-based company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, it has emerged as one of the biggest and best distribution and ticketing services to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 global markets. And many, including the travel agents they service, don’t even know the extent of Hahn Air’s reach.
“Our partner portfolio has grown from five to more than 350 partners since 1999 and we have continuously developed our distribution services,” says Steve Knackstedt, Vice President of the Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “Today, we offer airlines of any size and any business model tailor-made solutions for all their distribution needs.”
Reservations and ticketing are different beasts, and many companies cannot do both. Hahn Air can.
Since 1999, five years after forming, the company has been offering indirect distribution services to other airlines and thus provides ticketing solutions for agents. Hahn Air’s partner network encompasses more than 350 air, rail and shuttle partners.
In early July, the company added eight more carriers to its portfolio. Six of the newly integrated partners are expanding their distribution reach by using the Hahn Air product HR-169 – the designation codes for the airline and for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – and thereby making their flights available to travel agents on the Hahn Air HR-169 ticket. They include Air Greenland (GL), Air North (4N) from Canada, Cyprus Airways (CY), the Chinese carrier Donghai Airlines (DZ), the Russian airline Nordwind Airlines (N4) and MyWay Airlines (ML) from Georgia.
In addition, Neos Airlines (NO) from Italy and Lao Skyway (LK) from Laos became new H1-Air partners of Hahn Air’s sister company Hahn Air Systems. Their flights can, therefore, be booked by 100.000 travel agents in 190 markets in all major Global Distribution Systems (GDS).
Hahn Air offers its distribution services exclusively to transportation companies and ticketing solutions to travel agents only. However, travelers benefit as well, as they can choose from more carriers, more routes and more destinations.
The company has a presence in the U.S. with an office in Minneapolis. With a customer service desk that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and speaks 10 languages, Hahn is able to book a flight and ticket it.
Hahn Air also runs a successful, albeit small, chartering business with three jets that hold up to eight people. That also includes concierge executive flights in Europe from Luxembourg to Dusseldorf and Dusseldorf to Mallorca.
They are also the only airline that can give you insolvency insurance on every ticket.
