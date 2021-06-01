Host Agency Reviews Announces 2021 Travel Agent Survey
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff June 01, 2021
Host Agency Reviews (HAR) has announced its 2021 Travel Agent survey. This is the first year HAR has combined its fee survey and income survey into one. The research provides critical data on independent travel advisor income, fees and demographics.
HAR will also track COVID’s impact on the travel advisor community to offer suppliers a better understanding of the travel agent distribution channel. The research will also help travel advisors benchmark their own progress and support lobbying efforts on behalf of the travel agent industry.
The survey is conducted in partnership with many different organizations, including American Society of Travel Advisors, CCRA, Departure Lounge, Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Specialist Association, Destination Wedding University, Ensemble, Expedia Cruises OVC, Gifted Travel Network, Independent by Liberty Travel, Independent by Flight Centre, KHM, Luxury Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group, Nexion Canada, Outside Agents, Travel Leaders Market Square, Travel Leaders Network, Travel Planners International, Travel Pulse, Travel Quest Network, The Travel Institute and Uniglobe Travel Center.
“ASTA is excited to partner with Host Agency Reviews’ 2021 survey to determine the latest income trends among hosted travel advisors. The findings from this component of the research coupled with a simultaneous assessment of the evolving landscape of travel advisor fees is an excellent opportunity to look at changes and trends on both counts” said Mark Meader, senior vice president of industry affairs and Education at ASTA. “With the increased complexity of travel resulting from the pandemic, the impact to both income and fees is more critical to understand and assess now than ever before.”
HAR is calling on travel advisors to take the survey and help provide their valuable insight. HAR will continue its ongoing tradition and will award eight participating advisors with a $25 gift card via a random drawing. It will also publish the results of its research throughout the year including insights on the latest trends in travel agent income according to education, experience, region and niche; new agent startup costs and income; travel agent fee trends by type of agent; and the latest travel agent demographics.
“We are so appreciative of the advisors that take the survey and our partners that help us reach a wide variety of advisors—from hosted to independently accredited, storefront to home-based, leisure to luxury,” said Steph Lee, founder of Host Agency Reviews. “We are thrilled to able to give back by providing the survey data to help advisors benchmark their progress, to give suppliers real-world data on the travel agency distribution data, and this year, giving unique, quantifiable insights into how COVID-19 has impacted the travel agent community.”
To take the survey, travel advisors can click here.
