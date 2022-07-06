Host Agency Reviews Hosts Second Annual Candidate Chat Event
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff July 06, 2022
Host Agency Reviews (HAR) is hosting its second annual Candidate Chat event for travel advisors. The chat gives agents the chance to hear from the American Society of Travel Advisors' directors-at-large board candidates as well as from ASTA itself ahead of the elections.
HAR founder Steph Lee, will offer an overview of the ASTA board elections process as well as brief and candid interviews with participating director-at-large board candidates. The event will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT.
Candidate Chat 2022 will kick off with an interview with Lee and ASTA’s Senior Vice President & General Counsel Peter Lobasso. He will outline ASTA’s board structure, clarify their election process, and touch on the importance of casting an informed vote.
Potential board members will be on hand for 6- to 8-minute interviews designed to level the playing field and allow travel professionals to cast informed votes. Each candidate was invited to participate in the event and each candidate will be asked the same two questions. Interview questions are not provided in advance to the candidates but are pre-recorded.
"We're so excited to present an event where agencies can learn more about the candidates for the board,” said Stephanie Lee. “These are the people that will be driving the ship at ASTA and it's so important that you don't vote solely on name recognition or because someone is in your consortium/host agency. Agencies need to vote for the people that are going to best represent their agency's interests."
Registration for the event is free and open to all but voting is only for ASTA members who join by July 8, 2022.
