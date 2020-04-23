Last updated: 06:15 PM ET, Thu April 23 2020

Host Agency Reviews Provides Resource for Grants and Loans

Travel Agent Janeen Christoff April 23, 2020

Person on laptop
PHOTO: Helpful resources for travel advisors. (Photo via Pinkypills / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Small business owners around the country are struggling right now.

These operations are the lifeblood of our economy and finding ways to keep them alive are top of mind.

Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
World Navigator Exterior

Atlas Ocean Voyages Will Pay Travel Agents Now for Mid-2021...

Travel Agent
Carnival, Cruise, Line

Carnival’s “Onboard with You” Program Now...

Travel Agent
Woman working from home

Why Now Is a Good Time to Become a Travel Advisor

Travel Agent
Travel Agent Academy logo

gallery icon Earn Prizes, Rewards When You Graduate These Travel Agent...

While the Paycheck Protection Program receives the lion share of publicity, it is not the only way travel advisors can find help.

Host Agency Reviews, also a small travel business, put its research skills to work and is sharing their fruitful findings with travel advisors in order for them to find the help and assistance they need to keep their operations going.

There are a number of links to the federal, state and local grants around the country and more detailed information about the PPP and EIDL loans as well as information on taxes.

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Las Vegas Sign

US Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021

U.S. Travel Association

What’s on Travel Advisors’ Post-Pandemic Supplier Wish List?

Congress and White House Reach Deal on More Coronavirus Relief

Host Agencies and Independent Contractors Working Together Through Pandemic

Atlas Ocean Voyages Will Pay Travel Agents Now for Mid-2021 Reservations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS