Host Agency Reviews Provides Resource for Grants and Loans
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff April 23, 2020
Small business owners around the country are struggling right now.
These operations are the lifeblood of our economy and finding ways to keep them alive are top of mind.
While the Paycheck Protection Program receives the lion share of publicity, it is not the only way travel advisors can find help.
Host Agency Reviews, also a small travel business, put its research skills to work and is sharing their fruitful findings with travel advisors in order for them to find the help and assistance they need to keep their operations going.
There are a number of links to the federal, state and local grants around the country and more detailed information about the PPP and EIDL loans as well as information on taxes.
