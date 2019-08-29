How to Choose a Host Agency
August 29, 2019
If you are thinking about starting your own travel agency, choosing a host agency will be one of the most important decisions that you will make.
Thousands of travel agents use host agencies to help them with the day to day needs of selling travel, and each host provides unique offerings to its advisors.
While having a host agency is recommended, especially for those travel advisors who are new to the business, finding the right one is an involved process.
TravelPulse enlisted the help of Host Agency Reviews founder Stephanie Lee to provide expert advice to advisors getting ready to undertake this task.
TravelPulse: How much research should you do before selecting one?
Stephanie Lee: The host agency research part is probably one of the most time-consuming tasks you'll undertake. It's important to do your due diligence but equally as important to make sure you're not stuck in an Analysis Paralysis loop.
As you're going through the different host possibilities, you'll have your favorites. Narrow it down to your favorite 3-5 companies and then start your phone interviews. I'd recommend calling at least 3 hosts to get a better feel for their company and their culture.
It's hard to give a specific measurement of how much research you should be doing but here's a few checks you can do. If you're only talking to a handful of hosts and aren't familiar with some of the terms or processes, it's best to keep researching. If you have 17 spreadsheets and are sweating every single detail, you're officially stuck. Ask someone with a fresh set of eyes to go through things with you or if that's not a possibility, it's time to make the leap and choose a host.
TP: Are there different types of host agencies? How do I know which one is right for me?
SL: The one thing all hosts have in common is that they let their agent network use their accreditation number…and that's about where the similarities end.
Hosts come in all different flavors: franchises-hosts, boutique hosts, hosts that have different tech/marketing stacks. Knowing what you want/need from a host is going to be half the battle. Once you know that, you can make sure you align with a company that will meet those expectations.
TP: What questions should you ask yourself/know about you as an agent before choosing a host?
SL: The key thing to have thought through is what you need as an agency.
Make a list of what you're looking for and rank them by priority. Is pricing the most important factor or is it a deal-breaker if the host doesn't belong to Signature? Maybe you want your host to be local(ish) or maybe you want a host that has an annual conference for their agents. Knowing these things can help direct your conversation with the host and help you differentiate between the hosts you're interviewing.
We have a great download that agents can use as they shop between hosts. It includes practical logistics like whether or not E&O insurance is offered (and what's the deductible), as well as less tangible things like how you got along with their support person.
TP: What if I choose a host agency and I don’t like it?
SL: It's not abnormal for people to change host agencies, especially their first few years in the business.
When you sign on with a host agency, make sure you read through the contract so you understand what happens to your bookings and outstanding commissions if you decide to leave.
Some hosts will help you transfer bookings, others require the bookings stay with them. HAR has a great resource on what you should be looking for in your host agency contracts (and what are red flags):
In the end, a host agency can't have a non-compete with you and, in the spirit of being an independent contractor, you should be able to leave whenever you feel like it's not a good fit anymore.
TP: What if I want to go it alone?
SL: If you want to go on your own, you'll want to think about your exit plan with your host agency.
Familiarizing yourself with what happens to commissions/bookings when you leave will strongly influence your exit plan. Some agencies are open with their host about going independent and some slowly phase out by putting any new bookings on their accreditation number and stay with the host until all their commissions are paid out.
Going on your own requires a bit of legwork—getting your new accreditation, registering for any seller of travel numbers, finding and joining a consortium, registering your new accreditation number with all the vendors and getting set up in their portals, and getting E&O insurance—so make sure to account for that as you plan things out.
TP: Does every agent need a host agency?
SL: Absolutely not. Agencies have a wide variety of needs, business models and vendors they sell, and a host isn't going to be the answer for everyone.
If you have high sales, established vendor relationships, and are experienced, you may decide it makes more sense for you to go on your own.
Another common scenario where people go the independent route is when they're booking FITs with boutique properties not carried by mainstream/preferred vendors.
