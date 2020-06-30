How Travel Advisors Can Win a Five-Night Stay With Oasis Hotels & Resorts
Travel Agent Oasis Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke June 30, 2020
Travel advisors can expand their knowledge and expertise and be rewarded with a free vacation in the process this summer.
Now through August 1, 2020, U.S.-based advisors who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's Guadeloupe Specialist Program, Insider’s Club Specialist Program and newly-updated Iguassu Academy will be entered to win a complimentary five-night stay with Oasis Hotels & Resorts.
Travel Planners International Announces New PartnershipHost Agency & Consortia
AmaWaterways Celebrates 18 Years Leading the Way in River...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Don't Miss The Luxury Expo On DemandTravel Agent
Hiding in Plain Sight: Your Agency’s Next FrontierTravel Agent
One winner will be randomly selected during a drawing on or about August 8 and notified via email, mail or telephone around that same time.
In the meantime, advisors can still register for TravelPulse's 2020 Oasis Hotels & Resorts Webinar scheduled for July 7 at 2 p.m. ET for a chance to win a four-night all-inclusive stay for two at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun.
Oasis' Director of Sales
Participants will learn all about Oasis' latest special promotions and agent incentives as well as an overview of everything new—including a brand-new family fun area, restaurant room category updates and more—in addition to a helpful refresher on key selling points.
For more information on Oasis Hotels & Resorts
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS