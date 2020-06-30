Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Tue June 30 2020

How Travel Advisors Can Win a Five-Night Stay With Oasis Hotels & Resorts

Travel Agent Oasis Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke June 30, 2020

Beach area at Grand Sens Cancun
PHOTO: Grand Sens Cancun boasts an ideal located on the north end of Cancun’s Hotel Zone. (photo courtesy of Oasis Hotels & Resorts)

Travel advisors can expand their knowledge and expertise and be rewarded with a free vacation in the process this summer.

Now through August 1, 2020, U.S.-based advisors who graduate from Travel Agent Academy's Guadeloupe Specialist Program, Insider’s Club Specialist Program and newly-updated Iguassu Academy will be entered to win a complimentary five-night stay with Oasis Hotels & Resorts.

One winner will be randomly selected during a drawing on or about August 8 and notified via email, mail or telephone around that same time.

In the meantime, advisors can still register for TravelPulse's 2020 Oasis Hotels & Resorts Webinar scheduled for July 7 at 2 p.m. ET for a chance to win a four-night all-inclusive stay for two at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun.
Oasis' Director of Sales

Participants will learn all about Oasis' latest special promotions and agent incentives as well as an overview of everything new—including a brand-new family fun area, restaurant room category updates and more—in addition to a helpful refresher on key selling points.

