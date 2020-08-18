Last updated: 10:55 AM ET, Tue August 18 2020

How Travel Advisors Can Win a Three-Night Stay With Playa Hotels & Resorts

Travel Agent Playa Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke August 18, 2020

Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Rose Hall
PHOTO: Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Rose Hall (Photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Travel advisors registering to attend this week's TravelPulse Playa Hotels & Resorts Webinar will instantly have a shot to win a three-night stay at the Playa property of their choice (excluding Sanctuary Cap Cana).

Taking place Wednesday, August 19 at 2 p.m. ET, the online event will focus on Playa's Safe Stay Promise developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by Playa's Vice President of Travel Industry Sales Andrea Wright to discuss some of the program's specifics including the enhanced cleaning protocols and safety measures that travel advisors' clients can anticipate each day of their stay.

The webinar will also highlight the individual brands that are going above and beyond so that travel advisors can confidently recommend them to their clients, including Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Panama Jack Resorts, Jewel Resorts and Sanctuary Cap Cana.

Click here to register for Wednesday's Playa Resorts Webinar and visit travelpulse.com/webinars to register for additional upcoming events and attend past webinars on-demand.

