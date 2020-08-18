How Travel Advisors Can Win a Three-Night Stay With Playa Hotels & Resorts
Travel advisors registering to attend this week's TravelPulse Playa Hotels & Resorts Webinar will instantly have a shot to win a three-night stay at the Playa property of their choice (excluding Sanctuary Cap Cana).
Taking place Wednesday, August 19 at 2 p.m. ET, the online event will focus on Playa's Safe Stay Promise developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by Playa's Vice President of Travel Industry Sales Andrea Wright to discuss some of the program's specifics including the enhanced cleaning protocols and safety measures that travel advisors' clients can anticipate each day of their stay.
The webinar will also highlight the individual brands that are going above and beyond so that travel advisors can confidently recommend them to their clients, including Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Panama Jack Resorts, Jewel Resorts and Sanctuary Cap Cana.
