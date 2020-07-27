How Travel Advisors Can Win a Trip to Thailand
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 27, 2020
Travel advisors will have numerous opportunities to learn, connect and win during the 3rd Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace taking place this Thursday, July 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
In addition to an iPad, gift cards and other exciting giveaways, attendees will have a shot at the grand prize of a free trip to Thailand.
Hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, this summer's virtual expo will detail all that the Asian hotspot has to offer, including its phenomenal cuisine, pristine beaches, vibrant cultural festivals and award-winning hospitality as well as bring travel advisors up to speed on all of the new health and safety measures in place in the time of COVID-19.
Participating travel advisors will earn points as they stop by booths, watch videos, download resources, chat with representatives and attend live webinars. Accumulating points will improve their chances of coming away with the ultimate prize.
Notable suppliers taking part in this year's virtual expo include Minor Hotels; The Peninsula Bangkok; Waldorf Astoria Bangkok; Amanpuri; The Siam; Abercrombie & Kent Thailand; EXO Travel; Blue Elephants and EVA Airways, among others.
Click here to register for free for Thursday's 3rd Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace and for your shot to win a trip to Thailand.
Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
