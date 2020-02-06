Hurtigruten Announces New $100 Travel Advisor Incentive
Travel Agent Hurtigruten Theresa Norton February 06, 2020
Hurtigruten is offering travel agents a $100 bonus when they book a Norway cruise between Feb. 1 to 29, 2020, using the newly developed Hurtigruten Agent Portal.
“We hope this will not only encourage our agents to use our state-of-the-art portal, which makes it easier than ever to book clients on the cruise of their choice, but that it also spreads the news about Hurtigruten’s incredible itineraries in our home country of Norway,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas.
Hurtigruten has been cruising along the Norwegian coastline for over 125 years. They offer daily departures of their “Classic Coastal Cruises”—the 12-day roundtrip from Bergen to Kirkenes and back; the seven-day “Cruise North” from Bergen to Kirkenes; and the six-day “Cruise South” from Kirkenes to Bergen. All of those are available with savings up to 40 percent when booked by March 31, 2020.
In January 2021, Hurtigruten will launch three new expedition cruises along the coast of Norway: “Magic of the Arctic Winter,” with departure dates during January, February, October, November and December; “On the Cusp of Spring” in March and April; and “Summer Along the Coastline,” with departures from May through September. These itineraries include nine new ports-of-call along with traditional ports, depending on season and place of embarkation. Guests will save up to 20 percent per person when booked by Feb. 28, 2020.
Hurtigruten’s Norway expedition cruises also include one onshore activity in every port, as well as optional activities; lectures on the science, history and culture of the region; and an onboard science program. To visit the agent portal, click here.
For more information on Hurtigruten, Norway
For more Travel Agent News
More by Theresa Norton
More Than 200 Travel Advisors Attend ASTA Legislative Day
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS