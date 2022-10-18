Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces New Travel Advisor Commission
Hurtigruten Expeditions announced an additional 10 percent commission for 2022 and 2023 Galapagos itineraries booked through November 30.
The bonus commission is offered on all four year-round itineraries in the destination, which includes three new itineraries for 2023 and beyond. It also complements the company's existing program that gives travel advisors a complimentary cruise when they book three cruises during 2022, which they could use for travel before March 31, 2023.
The expedition cruise company will transport a maximum of 90 travelers aboard the upgraded MS Santa Cruz II on an immersive journey to the one-of-a-kind destination. The ship will also feature an Expedition Team of experts that serve as invaluable hosts on every sailing.
“Home to more than 9,000 species of wildlife, the Galapagos is one of the most special destinations on this planet, and we know it is a bucket list destination for many adventurous travelers,” Hurtigruten Group Americas President Jeffrey Oar said. “With our expansion of three more year-round itinerary options onboard the newly-refurbished MS Santa Cruz II, your clients have more opportunities than ever to explore this remarkable destination.”
“Working with our industry partners is key to our business, and as always, we are extremely grateful for their support and business, which is why we have launched this additional bonus commission,” Oar continued.
In 2023, the company will offer four year-round itineraries covering all of the Galapagos. The current nine-day Eastern Loop will be complemented by the seven-night Western Loop and Northern Loop, which can also be combined into an 11-day itinerary.
Earlier this month, Hurtigruten announced it would be the first cruise line to implement SpaceX’s broadband service Starlink fleet-wide when installation is completed in October.
