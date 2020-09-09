Hurtigruten Offering ‘Buy One, Get One Half Off’ Travel Advisor Deal
Hurtigruten is giving travel advisors the chance to offer clients a ‘buy one, get one half off’ deal on voyages to some of the most popular destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, and Norway.
Between September 10 and October 31, Hurtigruten will offer a buy one, get one at 50 percent off discount for select 2021 Alaska itineraries and 2021 and 2022 Expedition Norway and Antarctica itineraries.
Customers booking the discounted adventures must use the code BOGOHO, but the promotion only applies to the cruise portion of the package, including taxes, food and port expenses.
“We're constantly looking for ways to support and encourage our travel advisor community through exciting new offers for their clients,” Hurtigruten Americas president John Downey said in a statement. “This Buy One, Get One Half Off incentive applies to some of the most remote and desirable destinations travelers can experience in 2021 and 2022.”
Travel advisors will be able to book this BOGOHO offer through the newly developed Hurtigruten Agent Portal.
As for potential passengers concerned by the ongoing viral pandemic, the cruise line launched the Book With Confidence cancellation policy, which allows customers to get a full refund—including the deposit—within 14 days of cancellation on itineraries booked by October 31.
