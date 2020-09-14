Intrepid Travel to Hold Virtual Summit for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2020
Intrepid Travel announced on September 14 that it will host a Virtual Summit through its Intrepid Group Agent Insiders Facebook group on Wednesday, September 23 from 12:00-7:00 p.m. EST.
The Virtual Summit will open with speeches from co-founders Darrell Wade and Geoff Manchester, followed by a Q&A with some of Intrepid’s employees, such as Leigh Barnes, Intrepid’s Chief Customer Officer, as well as various talks on the importance of social media, destinations, various new trends and the future of the travel industry.
As an added incentive, special agent discounts and prizes will be announced throughout the program.
To participate in the event, an agent must be a part of the Intrepid Group Agent Insiders Facebook group, so agents are encouraged to join early for access. They will be able to tune in and watch the various panels and sessions as they see fit throughout the day.
The full schedule will be posted in the Facebook group on September 16. Please visit the Intrepid Group Agent Insider Facebook page for more information or to join.
