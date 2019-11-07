Israel Ministry of Tourism Hosts 2019 ASTA Destination Expo
Over 200 travel experts from across the United States will land in Israel for the annual ASTA Destination Expo, hosted by the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) and taking place from November 10-14, 2019.
Throughout the week, participants will connect with local suppliers and vendors, receive first-hand training from local experts, and learn more about the Israel product in an effort to increase sales and inspire travelers to choose Israel as their next destination.
“Israel continues to see an upward trend in incoming tourism, which is a direct result of our efforts to market Israel as a top destination for business, leisure, faith-based and M.I.C.E. travelers,” said Eyal Carlin, IMOT Tourism Commissioner for North America. “As demand increases, we are working to educate travel agents on all the wonders of Israel, which is our goal with hosting the 2019 ASTA Destination Expo. During this four-day crash-course, ASTA delegates will be inspired by the rich history and culture while discovering our most popular attractions along with less traveled regions, giving them new insights to offer new and exciting adventures to their clients.”
ASTA participants will have the opportunity to explore some of Israel’s biggest attractions first-hand. Local vendors will be offering sightseeing tours of Tel Aviv’s White City and picturesque alleyways of Old Jaffa to Jerusalem’s Old City and more. ASTA travel advisors can also participate in a variety of workshops and learning sessions, deepening their knowledge of the country to accommodate the interests of their clients, including:
—Accessibility and Senior Market: In March 2019, Jerusalem became one of the world’s largest accessible UNESCO World Heritage Sites in compliance with UNESCO requirements for accessibility. Attendees will discover how these updates make the city easier to explore for seniors and those with mobility impairments.
—Adventure Tourism: Members will learn how to spruce up client itineraries with adventure activities everyone can enjoy, from Jeep tours and hiking to rappelling and scuba diving.
—Desert Tourism: Outside of Israel’s major cities, over half of the country is made up of stunning desert formations just waiting to be discovered. Participants will discover new regions to add to their client itineraries.
—Israeli Wine Club: Home to over 300 wineries, ASTA representatives will be educated about Israel’s award-winning vineyards. With the abundance of locations, travelers seldom have to travel more than 20 minutes to explore, taste and discover.
—Eilat Hotel Association Israel: Attendees will learn about Israel’s southern city on the Red Sea and newly opened Ramon Airport.
Israel has seen a 10 percent increase in tourist entries since the beginning of 2019, with an economic impact of $5.371 billion. In addition, October 2019 has seen a 11 percent increase during the same period in 2018.
SOURCE: Israel Ministry of Tourism press release.
