Jamaica Offers Travel Advisors Prizes in “Love on Location" Video Contest
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz February 11, 2021
The Jamaica Tourist Board has launched the “Love on Location” video contest for travel advisors to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The sweepstakes will reward 70 travel advisors with gifts such as reusable gift bags, stainless steel mugs, cozy blankets, chocolate and more. To win, travel advisors will watch iconic moments from fourteen romantic movies filmed in Jamaica and name where the scene was filmed. Once they’ve submitted their guess of the day, they’ll be entered into a drawing; winners will be randomly selected.
The video contest began February 8, 2021 and runs until February 25, 2021. Those qualified to enter are travel advisors who took the Jamaica Travel Specialist, One Love Rewards Program course and are members of the Jamaica Tourist Board, USA Facebook Group Page. Participants can view the daily prizes here.
“Jamaica is known to have some of the most iconic landscapes that have been captured in classic films. These landscapes have inspired travelers to flock to our shores for magical moments,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “The ‘Love on Location’ video contest, exclusively for US–based travel advisors, is a fantastic way to express our gratitude this Valentine’s Day season by showing our appreciation for their continued support in making Jamaica a sought-after Caribbean destination.”
