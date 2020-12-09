Last updated: 04:48 PM ET, Wed December 09 2020

Jamaica Tourism Playing Santa For Travel Advisors This Christmas

Travel Agent Brian Major December 09, 2020

Excellence Oyster Bay, Trelawny, Falmouth, Jamaica
Jamaica tourism officials are celebrating travel advisors for their efforts in 2020. (Photo by Brian Major)

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is playing Santa for deserving travel advisors this holiday season. JTB’s “12 Days of Jammin’ Christmas” sweepstakes will reward advisors’ hard work and commitment with exclusive prizes for 12 consecutive business days via JTB’s Facebook page.

Running through December 22 (excluding weekends), the sweepstakes features an increased number of winners selected each day (one winner on day one, two winners on day two, etc. Prizes feature JTB branded items including Christmas baskets filled with authentic Jamaican products, Bluetooth headphones, waffle bath robes, battery operated wine bottle openers, $100 gift cards, and a JTB fam trip reservation, valid for one year.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. based travel advisors, who must log onto the JTB website to register for opportunities to win. Winners will be announced on the Jamaica Travel Specialist Facebook page.

“This year has been an especially challenging one for all of us in the travel community and we decided to make this special treat to end the year on a high note,” said Donnie Dawson, JTB’s deputy director of tourism and sales.

“Our agents have played a critical role in helping Jamaica remain top of mind and have been consistent in their support of the destination. This fun giveaway is a token of our appreciation and a way to show our gratitude.”

