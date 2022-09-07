Jamaica Tourist Board Hosts Northeast US Roadshow
The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is in the midst of its second US “Fall in Love With Jamaica Again and Again” travel advisor campaign roadshow, which began on Aug. 23 and will conclude on Nov. 10.
Taking place throughout the Northeast, the campaign, which includes an extensive seminar series for agents.
In all, the series “includes 21 presentations per region where JTB’s business development officers and representatives from on-island tourism stakeholders are meeting in-person with travel advisors to share important product updates and offers while encouraging the sentiment to come back to Jamaica,” Jamaica Tourist Board officials said.
“With 20 more events scheduled, 1,460 travel advisors are expected to attend the complete seminar series.”
“Jamaica is experiencing a strong recovery with stopover visitor arrivals nearing pre-pandemic levels over the summer, said Donnie Dawson, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s deputy director of tourism, Americas.
“This is in large part due to the efforts of our valued travel professionals, so it is imperative that we continue to educate these partners about everything Jamaica has to offer in order to meet the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing in the marketplace.”
Travel advisors are responding enthusiastically to the campaign.
“When I first stepped into the pre-cocktail hour and was handed my tropical punch, the Jamaica Tourist Board set the tone for the evening,” said Michelle, Suraci of Traveltopia Unlimited LLC.
“It is always great to have fun when learning and Jamaica did just that, they literally had us jumping up out of our seats. Always a great night with Jamaica. Everything is always Irie!”
