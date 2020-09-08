Join MGM Resorts for an Update and Shot to Win Two Nights at ARIA Resort & Casino
Travel Agent MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke September 08, 2020
MGM Resorts International is awarding a two-night stay at the AAA Five Diamond ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas to one lucky winner during the company's upcoming webinar on Thursday, September 17 at 2 p.m. ET.
In addition to a shot at winning a free stay along the Las Vegas Strip, attendees will learn about the current climate in Las Vegas and what their clients should expect in the time of COVID-19 as well as new commissionable package options and special rates and incentives to stay and experience MGM Resorts properties.
Moderator Jane Custer will be joined by MGM Resorts' Executive Director Global Sales, Sarah Best Chensky and Director Global Sales, Adolfo Lopez.
Both will provide key insight on a variety of topics—including the company's comprehensive Seven-Point Safety Plan—that travel advisors can take back to their clients so they can book with peace of mind.
Attendees will also learn about MGM's Viva Las Office package available at ARIA and Bellagio for guests looking to work remotely this fall.
Click here to register for this month's MGM Resorts webinar and visit TravelPulse.com/webinars to sign up for future events and attend past webinars on-demand.
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS