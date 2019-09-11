Journese Offers Bonus Points, Room Night Prizes for Travel Agents
Travel Agent September 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents now have even more incentive to book their clients on a Journese vacation this fall.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive, whereby travel advisors will earn up to 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every confirmed Journese booking at hand-selected culinary-themed partner resorts made by November 1, 2019, for travel through November 1, 2020, plus the top three revenue-producing advisors will earn a three-night stay at The Kahala Hotel & Resort on Oahu; Atelier Playa Mujeres in Cancun; or Zoëtry Agua Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
In addition, any activity bookings in the Journese portfolio in combination with select partner resorts will receive an additional 100 Bonus TRIP Points on registered bookings.
MAST Hosts Successful Summer WorkshopsTravel Agent
Luxury Gold Increases Launched New eLearning ProgramTravel Agent
travAlliancemedia Announces TravelPulse MexicoTravel Agent
Featuring a portfolio of premier four- and five-star properties, including all-inclusive options, enriching activities and inspiring excursions, in conjunction with the most coveted culinary experiences, travelers can discover a world of gastronomic diversity and tantalizing delicacies in the most magical destinations on earth. Discerning gourmands, foodies, culinary aficionados and wine connoisseurs can experience signature dishes from Michelin star chefs, distinctive local delicacies, unique dining options, and extraordinary wine cellars for a flavorful and culturally-infused getaway from Journese.
Furthermore, many of the selected hotel partners offer real-time rates and room inventory, plus bookings can be combined with all classes of air service, excursion options, car rentals and private transfers.
For culinary recommendations, travel advisors can peruse Journese Culinary Booklets online offering a variety of restaurant suggestions, tips, and foodie-themed activities. And visit Journese.com/itineraries for a sample of culinary-themed itineraries across our portfolio.
“An immersive culinary experience is one of the best ways to truly get to know a destination,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “Journese is delighted to partner with premier resorts worldwide to offer the finest in culinary offerings for travelers, while at the same time rewarding our Travel Advisors for their partnership with Journese.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800.442.9244. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS