Ker & Downey Africa North America DMC Merges with Grand Africa Safaris
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2022
Ker & Downey Africa North America DMC, a luxury destination management company for travel agencies and boutique tour operators in North America specializing in travel to Southern Africa, Eastern Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, is now merging with Grand Africa Safaris, adopting its name to avoid confusion with U.S.-based tour operator Ker & Downey.
The merged Grand Africa Safaris seeks to become the first choice for the North American market for luxury safaris to Africa. The merger nearly doubles its operations and sales, with offices in Cape Town and Arusha. Travel advisors will be able to enjoy around-the-clock assistance in Africa and the United States.
Marcelo Novais, the General Manager for North America at Ker & Downey Africa DMC, will take on the role of Business Development Manager for the newly merged Grand Africa Safaris.
“This is a major step for the company,” said Novais. “We have seen a lot of confusion around the Ker & Downey Africa brand, specifically in the North American market. Taking steps to eliminate this confusion will make it clearer for agents, allowing them to know exactly which company is providing their services.”
