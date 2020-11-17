LaMacchia Travel Unveils Host Agency – LaMacchia Jet Stream
Travel Agent Claudette Covey November 17, 2020
Kenosha, Wis.-based LaMacchia Travel, which began operations in 1931, is creating a host agency division – LaMacchia Jet Stream – for independent contractors (ICs) and travel agencies.
The host agency is the brainchild of fourth-generation LaMacchia Travel Co-Owners Tom and Monica Karnes.
“LaMacchia Jet Stream moves as one,” said Tom Karnes, co-owner. “We believe that if all of our members band together, we will truly soar in the travel industry. This all begins with our curated level of support and attention our travel advisors receive from our leadership team from Day One.”
Members will receive up to 90 percent commission based on anticipated revenue, Karnes said, noting that they will also benefit from quarterly incentives and amenities based on membership level.
The host agency, which joined the Travel Leaders consortium, features a tiered membership structure, which include Silver, Gold and Platinum membership levels.
“These membership levels are based on anticipated travel revenue, and come with no monthly or annual fee,” said Lisa Pease, program director.
“Silver members will receive 70 percent, Gold will receive 80 percent and Platinum will receive 90 percent commission. We are anticipating most of our members will immediately start off at either the Gold or Platinum membership level.”
LaMacchia Jet Stream is planning to target “experienced and committed travel advisors that embrace the change and opportunity this industry has ahead of us,” Karnes said. “We’re looking for the trend setters, the travel aficionados and the up-and-coming travel advisors that are already out there in the travel industry.”
ICs and agencies can “pre-board” on the LaMacchia Jet Stream website on Nov. 17, said Nolan Flynn, marketing and operations manager. “We will officially begin accepting membership applications on Dec. 1, 2020, and those who have pre-boarded will be the very first to be able to apply to LaMacchia Jet Stream”
