Leading Independent Travel Agencies Launch Innovative Alliance
Travel Agent November 18, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The group is made up of luxury travel advisors with an average of 30 years of experience. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Aspire Associates Group, LLC has launched as an innovative alliance of independently owned travel agencies comprised of accomplished luxury travel advisors.
"Our founding concept, ‘Be Independent Together,’ allows each brand to retain our unique identity while collaborating to strengthen our position in the travel industry," said Aspire partner Helen Papa of TBH Travel in New York.
The group’s mission is to focus on shared resources, customized training opportunities, streamlined marketing, expanded geographical reach and utilizing collective expertise in travel and business. Aspire agencies achieve mutually beneficial exposure and growth for both the agencies and their supplier partners as the industry looks ahead to the new era of travel.
Aspire founding members are TBH Travel in the New York metropolitan area; Posh Travel on the New Hampshire Sea Coast; Court Travel, Ltd. in Charlotte, North Carolina; Precision Travel in Dallas, Texas; Cruise Vacations International in the greater Washington DC area; and CSB Travel in Houston, Texas.
Each agency is a long-standing independent member of Virtuoso, and several members hold or have held regional and national board positions with Virtuoso.
Aspire agencies have an average of 30 years of experience and success in selling luxury travel. For further information about the Aspire partners visit www.AspireAssociatesGroup.com. To inquire about affiliating with Aspire, please email contact@aspireassociatesgroup.com.
SOURCE: Aspire Associates Group press release.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS