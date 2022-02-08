Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Tue February 08 2022

Learn How to Master the Fastest Growing Segment in Travel With Villas of Distinction

Travel Agent Villas of Distinction February 08, 2022

Happy Hour villa, Jamaica.
Happy Hour villa, Jamaica.

Travel advisors will have a tremendous opportunity to expand their expertise when it comes to one of the fastest-growing segments in travel during the 2022 Villas of Distinction Webinar taking place on Thursday, February 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

The virtual event, which is free to register for here, will include a look at what makes Jamaica one of the most popular villa destinations in the world and how Villas of Distinction's robust portfolio is well-suited to provide a luxurious, authentic getaway for your clients.

Led by TravelPulse's Managing Editor-Caribbean, Brian Major, Thursday's webinar will also detail the luxury villa difference and teach attendees how to successfully compete against the do-it-yourself market.

Travel advisors will come away with key insights from Villas of Distinction's Vice President, Steve Lassman, who will share why Jamaica is an ideal villa destination for travelers of all types and highlight some of the company's favorite new properties in the country.

Click here to register for Thursday's Villas of Distinction Webinar.

