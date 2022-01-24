Learn How To Sell Portugal With a New Virtual Expo
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz January 24, 2022
Visit Portugal is hosting a new virtual expo for travel advisors beginning tomorrow, January 25 through Wednesday, January 26, with informational talks and even opportunities to win prizes.
From destination marketing organizations like Visit Portugal and Visit Portugal: Madeira Islands to airline suppliers like SATA Azores Airlines to general suppliers that include tour operators and hotels and resorts, the new Visit Portugal Virtual Marketplace event is a great opportunity for travel advisors wanting to learn more about Portugal’s attractions and how to market and sell the country to different types of clients.
Advisors who attend the webinar will also get the opportunity to earn one of the eight incredible vacation prizes available through the suppliers, with one prize being a trip for two to the Azores, with two hotel stays and round-trip airfare on Azores Airlines included. Another is a trip for two for four nights in Porto and five nights in Algarve at two four-star hotels, including private airport transfers and other perks, courtesy of Domitur Travel.
The webinar will be available from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on January 25 and 26. Advisors can learn more and register for the event here. Travel agents can also schedule private meetings with suppliers, network with other advisors, watch live presentations and visit the virtual exhibit hall to encounter different suppliers without a meeting.
