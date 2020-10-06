Last updated: 05:57 PM ET, Tue October 06 2020

Los Cabos to Welcome Agents to Annual VIP Summit

Claudette Covey October 06, 2020

marina in los cabos
The marina in Los Cabos. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Travel advisors interested in boosting their business to Los Cabos, which reopened its doors to tourism in June, have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to do just that in November.

For the first time, the destination is opening up its Los Cabos VIP Summit to its agent partners. Also, the Nov. 9-11 event in a virtual format for the first time, with agents being able to participate on Nov. 11.

They will be able to make virtual one-on-one visits to suppliers’ booths, take advantage of an on-demand educational platform – and much more.

“Agents who are not yet Los Cabos specialists will also be able to learn more about the benefits of training as a Los Cabos specialist and being able to proudly wear or use their specialist badge,” said Los Cabos Tourism Board Managing Director Rodrigo Esponda. “Travel agents will also be able to earn points based on their participation, winning gifts from the destination partners like room nights.”

Additionally, they will learn how Los Cabos will keep their clients safe.

“Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of travelers, their loved ones and our community. Los Cabos continually strives to provide a safe environment for everyone in the destination. Los Cabos with Cares – A Safer Way to Get Away is Los Cabos’ health and safety protocol system in place for fighting against the spread of infection,” Esponda said. “The Los Cabos with Care system is a seven-step system evaluating and strictly implementing health and safety protocols across the airport, transportation, accommodations, restaurants and bars, tour activities, the beach and throughout the local community.”

He added, “The Los Cabos with Care system is implemented in partnership with Intertek Cristal, the highest standard of health and safety protocols in the industry and a market-leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.”

