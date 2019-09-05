Los Cabos Tourism Board Announces Opening of Los Angeles Office
Travel Agent September 05, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The opening of a Los Cabos Tourism Board office in Los Angeles is part of a larger promotional and strategic business plan focused on boosting international travel to the destination.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Los Cabos Tourism Board announced today the opening of its first international trade office in Los Angeles, California, which will work closely with business partners and travel and tourism operators to further increase visibility of the destination across U.S. travelers.
This international expansion positions Los Cabos as the only travel destination in Mexico to establish a promotional office of its kind providing in-market and personalized support to the growing demand of travelers from the state of California.
“The decision to open our first trade office in Los Angeles was a logical step in our business growth given that California represents 40 percent of the total travelers visiting Los Cabos and 50 percent of all incoming international flights,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of Los Cabos Tourism Board. “We are looking forward to making travel to Los Cabos even more accessible by working closely with travel and tour operators in California to highlight the unparalleled natural beauty and world-class facilities in Los Cabos.”
To lead the trade and promotional efforts as well as to manage the new Los Angeles branch, Los Cabos Tourism Board has appointed Susie Albin-Najera who will serve as manager starting on September 3, which will further enhance the board’s competitiveness, presence, and business alliances across the state.
Albin-Najera brings more than 15 years of experience in destination marketing and public relations in the field of travel and tourism. She most recently served as destination Marketing Manager for Mexico, Central America, and South America for Pleasant Holidays and Journese, one of the largest tour operators in the U.S, where she developed and executed cooperative marketing plans with more than 400 hotels and resorts, tourism boards, and travel providers. She is also a certified Mexico travel expert and has written and blogged about Mexico for more than 10 years.
“Los Cabos is a premier travel destination and I am honored with the opportunity to join the dynamic Los Cabos Tourism Board team to showcase the destination even further in Los Angeles and surrounding markets in California,” said Susie Albin-Najera. “Los Cabos is at the forefront of travel innovation and taking forward steps to elevate its brand recognition and I am very excited to be part of this growth.”
The opening of the Los Cabos Tourism Board office in Los Angeles is part of a larger promotional and strategic business plan looking to boost international travel to the destination. In June 2019, the board announced the creation of a private promotional trust looking to motivate partners in the destination to contribute financially to international marketing efforts and to supplement the resources that were previously received from the Mexico Tourism Board which was eliminated earlier in the year.
The hospitality industry has welcomed this initiative successfully allowing the board to consolidate its presence in Los Angeles and bring confidence to travel and tourism partners that see the Los Cabos Tourism Board as a trusted and solid partner.
Los Cabos has sustained its striking travel performance during the first semester of 2019 with a 6 percent growth in international arrivals and a 4.4 percent increase from the United States year-to-date. As the fastest growing destination in Mexico, Los Cabos Tourism Board is committed to continuing to solidify the market and building long-lasting partnerships with the travel and tourism industry in the United States.
SOURCE: Los Cabos Tourism Board press release
For more information on Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS