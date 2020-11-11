Los Cabos VIP Summit Debuts Exclusive Day for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Los Cabos Tourism Board Patrick Clarke November 11, 2020
The iconic Los Cabos VIP Summit concludes with a bang on Wednesday as the three-day virtual event opens to travel advisors for the first time ever, connecting them with dozens of suppliers from all over the world.
Travel advisors who register today can virtually visit the various supplier booths, benefit from on-demand educational programs featuring expert insight, network with their peers and even win awesome prizes. There's much to learn, including the latest details regarding American Airlines' boosted service to Los Cabos and the destination's seven-step Los Cabos with Care system designed to keep both visitors and the local community safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to Wednesday's keynote speaker, trade show and on-demand educational program, attending travel professionals can look forward to a closing virtual celebration.
"The VIP Summit remains the most relevant business program for Los Cabos. The migration to a virtual platform this year allows for further participation of high-level purchasing company representatives across key markets. This year we look to strengthen our partnerships that have allowed us to successfully face the current health crisis," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
This year's educational programs feature insights from renowned industry leaders such as Skift's Lisa Weier-Parilla; Ray Snisky, ALG Vacations Group President; Jared Harckham, ICF Managing Director VP Aviation Consulting and Freddy Domínguez, Expedia Group VP for Latin America and the Caribbean.
Participating travel advisors will also have a shot at a handful of exciting prizes, including complimentary stays at Secrets Puerto Los Cabos, Bahia Hotel & Beach House and Barcelo Gran Faro Los Cabos.
Click here to register or to learn more.
For more information on Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS